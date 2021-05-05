Yankees, Mets to lift capacity limits for vaccinated fans

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees and Mets can increase capacity from 20% to 100% at their ballparks for home games starting May 19 — as along as fans are vaccinated against COVID-19. And both teams will be giving away free tickets along with vaccinations. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at a news conference with Yankees president Randy Levine and Mets president Sandy Alderson. While full capacity will be allowed in vaccinated sections, attendance in unvaccinated sections will be capped at 33%. Masks will continue to be required. Cuomo also said Broadway theaters will reopen Sept. 14.