Venezuela oil official sent to prison for 2 years for bribes

MIAMI (AP) — A former Venezuelan oil executive was sentenced to more than two years in prison for taking at least $12 million in bribes from businessmen who allegedly raided the coffers of the state-run oil company. Abraham Ortega is the first former Venezuelan official to be sentenced as part of Operation Money Flight, a sweeping federal investigation out of Miami that has uncovered $1.2 billion in corruption at PDVSA, as the state oil company is known. The investigation focused on a group of insider businessmen known as “Bolichicos” — for their ties to the Bolivarian Revolution started by the late Hugo Chávez — who used kickbacks to engineer bogus currency deals and other financial machinations with PDVSA that netted huge, overnight profits.