Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top prosecutor has apologized because an attorney who works under her implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun when a police officer fatally shot him. In a news release Wednesday announcing the findings of an internal review into her underling’s erroneous statement in court, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx also acknowledged that neither she nor anyone in her office tried to clear up the matter until right before video was released showing that Toledo wasn’t still holding a gun when the officer shot him March 29. She says the review blamed the issue on a “breakdown in communication” at the top levels of her office. The Chicago Tribune reports that Foxx’s No. 2 has resigned.