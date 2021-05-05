To filmmaker Gibney, opioid crisis is ‘Crime of the Century’

NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary maker Alex Gibney considers the opioid crisis no accident. Rather, it’s the crime of the century, and in the HBO film of the same name, he meticulously traces the perpetrators. Abuse of opiates has killed nearly a half million Americans in the past two decades. Gibney shows how the drugs that caused the crisis came to be, how they were aggressively promoted and distributed, and how the government failed to act swiftly and aggressively. Although some of those responsible are being held to account, Gibney says he’s concerned that much of the story remains hidden and in danger of happening again.