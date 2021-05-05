Romania investigates case of bear killed by Austrian prince

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romanian authorities say police will investigate a possible poaching case involving an Austrian prince who is reported to have “wrongly” killed a massive male bear in a trophy hunt on a visit to the country’s Carpathian Mountains in March. Official hunting documents seen by The Associated Press confirm that Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein was granted a four-day hunting permit in March in Covasna County and that on March 15 he “harvested” a 17-year-old bear, for which he reportedly paid the princely sum of 7,000 euros ($8,400). A senior official in Romania’s environmental ministry told The Associated Press that an investigation into the case was launched on April 29.