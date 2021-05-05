Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Army plans to put a civilian in charge of the command that conducts criminal investigations, in response to widespread criticism that the unit is understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators. Officials familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press the decision reflects recommendations made by an independent commission in the wake of violent crimes and murders at Fort Hood, Texas, including the death of Vanessa Guillén, whose remains were found about two months after she was killed.