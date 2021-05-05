Mexico holds drug lord temporarily for investigation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has ordered drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma held for 40 more days pending investigation, staving off at least temporarily what would have been international embarrassment had he walked free. The attorney general’s office said Wednesday a judge had granted an order to hold Palma under a form of non-prison arrest while he is investigated on drug and organized crime charges. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said earlier this week that Palma’s release could affect Mexico’s reputation. Mexico has a poor track record in winning organized-crime convictions, and the measure appeared to be a last-ditch attempt to avoid releasing him.