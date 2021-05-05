Maryland business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner of a Maryland physical therapy business is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to not paying more than $258,000 in federal employment taxes. Fifty-seven-year-old Harshe Shende of Hanover pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service in 2014 and 2015. Shende formed a company called Progressive Rehab Services in 2004 and employed physical and occupational therapists who worked with patients in nursing homes. He and this then wife later formed a separate company called Progressive Health Group.