Italy-German investigation nabs some 31 ‘ndrangheta suspects

ROME (AP) — A joint Italian-German police investigation into the ’ndrangheta organized crime group has led to the arrests of at least 31 people. Officials said the suspects are accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and “systematic” tax evasion on the part of Italian pizzerias and restaurants in Germany. European law enforcement agencies Europol and Eurojust said more than 800 police officers and tax officials were involved in the operation in Germany and Italy. Italian officials said Wednesday that experts from both countries formed a joint team to investigate the case and that the encrypted phone systems the suspects used to communicate complicated the job.