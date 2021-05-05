Italians convicted of left-wing terrorism face French court

PARIS (AP) — Nine Italians convicted of left-wing terrorism for attacks in the 1970s and 1980s are expected in a Paris court for an extradition hearing. Their arrest last week was seen as an important move toward resolving a long-festering legal dispute between Rome and Paris. They are accused of killing police officers or other serious crimes, and had been living in France for decades. France for a long time refused to extradite left-wing activists wanted by Italy. The extradition process is expected to take up to two or three years. Their appearance in court Wednesday is the first time they’ve been seen publicly since their arrest.