Top court orders Indian government to present oxygen plan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government, facing calls for a strict coronavirus lockdown to slow the devastating surge in infections, has been ordered by the top court to submit a plan on meeting New Delhi hospitals’ oxygen requirements within a day. The Supreme Court decided against immediately punishing officials for failing to end a 2-week-old erratic supply of oxygen to overstretched hospitals. The presiding judge said, “Ultimately putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt will not bring oxygen. Please tell us steps to solve this.” The court stayed the contempt notice issued to the government by a lower New Delhi High Court for defying its order on supplying adequate oxygen to more than 40 New Delhi hospitals.