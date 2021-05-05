Giant sequoia still smoldering from 2020 California wildfire

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A giant sequoia has been found smoldering and smoking in a part of Sequoia National Park that burned in one of California’s huge wildfires last year. The National Park Service said Wednesday that the cause appears to be the 2020 Castle Fire, which burned more than 270 square miles in the Sierra Nevada. Officials say the fact that areas are still smoldering and smoking from last year’s fire demonstrates how dry the park is. They say that with such little snow and rain this year, there could be additional discoveries as spring transitions into summer. Much of California and the U.S. West is deep in drought, which could mean another difficult fire season.