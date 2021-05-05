Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium. The Justice Department announced it would appeal the ruling Wednesday from the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., so there likely won’t be any immediate impact. In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the pandemic-related protection through the end of June. The ban provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.