Ex-priest accused of sexually abusing a minor 4 decades ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia priest has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor four decades ago. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced Tuesday that Paul David Ryan has been indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts of carnal knowledge by force of a minor under the age of 18. Herring said in a news release that the alleged assaults took place between 1979 and 1980 while Ryan was assigned to Star of the Sea Parish and the affiliated Star of the Sea School. Herring said Ryan has been living in Australia. He said Ryan is currently in custody and in the process of being extradited back to Virginia for trial.