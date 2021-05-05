No. 2 House Republican backs Cheney ouster over Trump barbs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican is publicly calling for the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney as the party’s third-ranking leader in the chamber. Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip, issued a statement early Wednesday backing Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post. It’s the first public statement from Republican leadership that Cheney should be ousted. Cheney, R-Wyo., has provoked Republican ire for repeatedly trading barbs with former President Donald Trump, blasting Trump’s false claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.