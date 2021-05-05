Biden touts applications to $28.6B restaurant relief program

The Biden administration is highlighting early applications for a $28.6 billion program for eateries that closed, shifted to take-out or restricted the number of diners to combat the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden plans to discuss the initiative in a Wednesday afternoon speech. The aid for eateries is part of the Biden administration’s broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The White House says 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses have applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications. More than half of the applicants are owned by women, veterans or people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.