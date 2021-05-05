Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of American adults by July Fourth. He’s focusing on easing access to shots as his administration tackles the vexing problem of winning over the doubters and those who are reluctant to get inoculated. Demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered. Biden is calling for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct many pharmacies to do likewise. Biden’s goal equates to delivering at least the first shot to 181 million adults and fully vaccinating 160 million by Independence Day.