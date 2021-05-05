Global markets mixed after Wall Street decline

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street sank. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Hong Kong. Chinese and Japanese markets were closed for holidays. Wall Street futures were higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7%, giving up last week’s gains. Major tech stocks including Apple and Microsoft fell for a sixth day. Investors are watching corporate earnings and looking ahead to this week’s U.S. employment data. Most economic data point to improving conditions, but investors are worried about renewed coronavirus outbreaks and a possible uptick in inflation.