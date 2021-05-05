Anti-lockdown leader of Madrid revitalizes Spanish right

MADRID (AP) — A skeptic of sweeping pandemic lockdowns is vowing to use her party’s victory in a regional Madrid election to remain as a “counterpower” to the left-wing coalition of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s Popular Party won 44% of the vote in Tuesday’s regional election, more than the total secured by all of its center-to-left rivals. The election’s outcome opens a fresh chapter in Spain’s volatile politics by putting conservatives back in the race to control the national government. Diaz Ayuso told Spanish station EsRadio on Wednesday that the party’s win “is going to be a stimulus and a change of cycle.”