2 Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack

7:10 am AP - National News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing two Asian American women without warning in San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood. Officers found the wounded women Tuesday evening, who were taken to a hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions. Witnesses told KPIX-TV that a man clutching a knife was walking down Market Street when he approached a bus stop, stabbed the women and then walked away. A suspect was arrested several hours later. Police didn’t immediately indicate whether the attack might be a hate crime. Asian Americans have been the targets of unprovoked attacks in the San Francisco area and elsewhere in the U.S. in recent months.

Associated Press

