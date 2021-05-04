Wine that went to space for sale with $1 million price tag

LONDON (AP) — A bottle of French wine that spent more than a year in orbit aboard the International Space Station is up for sale. The price is appropriately stratospheric. Christie’s thinks a wine connoisseur might pay in the region of $1 million. The Pétrus 2000 is one of 12 bottles sent into space in November 2019 by researchers exploring the potential for extraterrestrial agriculture. Christie’s said Tuesday it is offering it in a private sale to wine and space connoisseurs with deep pockets. Christie’s wine expert says the price estimate reflects the bottle’s unique 14-month journey. The wine returned to Earth subtly altered, according to experts who sampled it at a March tasting in France.