LA, San Francisco improve for broader business reopening

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles and San Francisco have met state guidelines to move into the least-restrictive tier for businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. The two counties on Tuesday become the first major urban areas in the state to reach the final stage of a phased reopening plan before a projected return to business as usual June 15. Because of the low number of COVID-19 infections and high number of vaccines administered, indoor bars can reopen, larger crowds can cheer on the Dodgers and Giants, and capacity can expand at restaurants, movie theaters, amusement parks, gyms and other establishments.