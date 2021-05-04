Top US diplomat to join China UN event on global cooperation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday chaired by China’s foreign minister on strengthening global cooperation and the key role of the United Nations in harnessing action to tackle the world’s conflicts and crises. China’s U.N. ambassador Zhang Jun said the meeting is “the first priority” of China’s Security Council presidency this month, and will be attended not only by Blinken but “quite a number” of other foreign ministers from council nations. It will be the first encounter, though virtually, for Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi.