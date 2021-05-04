Tanzania’s new president on two-day state visit to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a two-day state visit to Kenya aimed at improving trade relations between the two East African neighbors which had deteriorated as a result of her predecessor’s denial of COVID-19. Hassan has agreed to border measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, a significant departure from the policies of Tanzania’s previous leader. Hassan was Tanzania’s vice president and became the country’s first woman president following the death of John Magufuli in March. She was welcomed to Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta and given a full military parade. The two leaders later signed an agreement to eliminate barriers hindering the smooth flow of trade and people between the two nations.