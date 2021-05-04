South Korea: North Koreans pull out of World Cup qualifying

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say North Korea has told soccer’s Asian governing body it will not participate in World Cup qualifiers next month because of coronavirus concerns. South Korea Football Association spokesman Kim Min-soo says the Asian Football Confederation has asked North Korea to reconsider its decision. He says the North notified the AFC last week of its intention to drop out of the matches. South Korea is scheduled to host North Korea, Turkmenistan, Lebanon and Sri Lanka in Group H qualifying matches from May 31 to June 15.