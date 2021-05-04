Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

CHICAGO (AP) — As school districts across the country rush to reopen schools, national and state polling suggests parents of color are more wary of reopening than white parents. While reducing COVID-19 risks is a main factor in choosing remote options, many Black parents are finding another benefit to remote learning: being better able to shield their children from racism in classrooms. Through remote learning, many Black parents feel better able to oversee how their children are treated in schools and how Black history and perspectives are excluded from curriculums. As a result, many say they feel better equipped to hold schools accountable.