SKorea dairy company CEO resigns over virus research scandal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The chairman of one of South Korea’s biggest dairy companies has resigned over a scandal in which his company was accused of deliberately spreading misinformation that its yogurt helps prevent coronavirus infections. While stepping down as the company’s head, Hong Won-sik and other members of his family will retain their commanding share in Namyang Dairy Products. Namyang financed research it aggressively promoted through the media that claimed its Bulgaris yogurt drinks were effective in lowering the risk of coronavirus infections. Namyang’s stock price rose temporarily before the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety sued the company for false advertising,