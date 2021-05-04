Police arrest German who threatened politicians, journalists

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Berlin have arrested a 53-year-old German man on suspicion of sending dozens of threatening letters to politicians, lawyers and journalists that were signed with the acronym of a far-right extremist group. Prosecutors in Frankfurt said early Tuesday that the man was detained in the German capital on Monday. They say the suspect has previous convictions for “numerous crimes, including ones that were motivated by right-wing ideology.” The letters were signed “NSU 2.0,” which is a reference to the National Socialist Underground. The group was responsible for a string of violent between 1998 and 2011, including the racially motivated killings of nine men with immigrant backgrounds and a policewoman.