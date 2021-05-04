Norway sentences woman for supporting IS by being homemaker

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 30-year-old woman who was repatriated from a Syrian refugee camp because her son was sick, has been sentenced to 3 and one-half years in prison in Norway for participating in the Islamic State group. The case was a first in the Scandinavian country. Oslo District Court Judge Ingemar Nestor Nilsen said the woman who was not identified “has participated in a terrorist organization” and did so “knowingly,” Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported Tuesday. Nilsen said the woman was not a fighter but as a homemaker, her role meant that IS recruits were ”highly motivated at the front.” The woman has appealed.