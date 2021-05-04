Iran police probe death of Swiss Embassy staffer in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police have begun investigating the death of a Swiss diplomat who died after reportedly falling from a high rise in the capital of Tehran. The Swiss woman, in her 50s, fell from the upper floors of a 20-story building in which she lived in the north of the city. That’s according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The agency reported a worker discovered her missing on Tuesday morning and called authorities. The Swiss Foreign Ministry in Bern acknowledged in a statement that an employee “died in a fatal incident on Tuesday.” The ministry declined to identify the woman, but said diplomats had been in touch with local police.