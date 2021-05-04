Skip to Content

Fox gains US English-language rights to Copa América

10:51 am AP - National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This June’s Copa América will be televised in the United States on Fox’s networks. The network says it reached a six-year agreement with the South American governing body CONMEBOL for English-language U.S. rights that include this year’s tournament in Colombia and Argentina from June 13 to July 10 and the 2024 tournament, likely to be played in Ecuador. ESPN+ had U.S. English-language rights to the Copa América in Brazil. Univision holds U.S. Spanish-language rights to this year’s Copa América. It does not include U.S. rights to men’s qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which are held by fuboTV.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content