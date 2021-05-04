Florida Teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Florida teen accused of rigging a homecoming queen election with her mother is being charged as an adult. Emily Rose Grover was still 17 when she was arrested in March. She turned 18 last month, and the State Attorney’s Office in Escambia County confirmed she’ll be tried as an adult. Grover and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, face multiple felony charges stemming from the October homecoming vote at Pensacola’s Tate High School. In November, the school district reported unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts. Investigators found hundreds of votes were flagged as fraudulent. There were 117 votes from the same IP address connected to Carroll’s home.