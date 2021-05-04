Facebook board’s Trump decision could have wider impacts

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump will know his fate on the world’s biggest social platform, Facebook. Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Trump’s social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. Now Facebook’s quasi-independent Oversight Board will announce whether Facebook must restore his account around 9 a.m. ET. If it rules in Trump’s favor, Facebook has seven days to reinstate the account. If the board upholds Facebook’s decision, Trump will remain “indefinitely” suspended. Either decision could lead to major repercussions for U.S. politics and regulation of social media.