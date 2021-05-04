Skip to Content

Egypt buying 30 more Rafale fighter jets from France

6:21 am AP - National News

PARIS (AP) — Egypt is buying another 30 Rafale fighter jets from France. Both countries confirmed the deal separately on Tuesday. With the new purchase, Egypt will end up with a total of 54 of the advanced warplanes. Its fleet of Rafales will become the second-largest after the French air force’s. The Egyptian military said the purchase would be financed with a 10-year French loan. The value of the deal wasn’t given. Egypt became the first overseas buyer of France’s delta-winged, multi-role warplane in 2015. Other multi-billion euro (dollar) sales have followed, including to India and Greece. The French Defense Ministry said the latest deal would create the equivalent of 7,000 jobs in France. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

