Dutch teen ‘pedophile hunters’ convicted in fatal beating

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted five teens for their involvement in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man in what they described as a “pedophile hunt.” The death of the retired teacher in October last year in the city of Arnhem led to an outpouring of anger and grief among friends and former pupils. The youths, whose identities were not released, were given sentences ranging from six months to a year in juvenile detention Tuesday by a court in Arnhem.