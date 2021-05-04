Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. More than 50 companies and business organizations on Tuesday released an open letter expressing opposition to “any changes” that would make it harder to vote in that state. The letter — signed by American Airlines, Microsoft Corp., HP Inc., Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co and others — comes amid voting legislation that critics say would place disproportionate burdens on minority and disabled voters.