Biden pushes for diversity in transition to clean energy

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States is pushing to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and use cleaner energy sources. And President Joe Biden’s administration says it wants to ensure diversity among the communities that benefit from the transition and the people who are hired to do the work. The administration wants more solar arrays to be erected in communities that have suffered from pollution caused by fossil fuels. They’re also directing research grants and opportunities to students and faculty members at historically Black colleges and minority-serving institutions. The Department of Energy announced $15.5 million in new funding to deploy solar energy in underserved communities and to build a more diverse, skilled workforce.