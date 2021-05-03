Witness rescues girl from Maryland bay after crash on bridge

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a witness to a five-vehicle crash on a Maryland bridge jumped into a bay and rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been ejected into the water while still in her car seat. Ocean City officials said in a statement on Monday that the girl was thrown from a pickup truck on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City on Sunday and landed in Assawoman Bay. The child was flown to a Baltimore hospital, where Ocean City police spokeswoman Ashley Miller says she is in good condition.