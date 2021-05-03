Tesla told to provide documents involving Musk compensation

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has ordered lawyers representing Tesla Inc. directors to disclose certain communications CEO Elon Musk may have shared with in-house attorneys before the board approved a compensation plan that could net Musk more than $50 billion. Monday’s ruling involved a motion to compel filed on behalf of shareholders who have accused Musk and Tesla’s directors of breaching their fiduciary duties and unjustly enriching Musk. The judge granted the plaintiffs access to certain documents Musk either sent or received but he denied access to a broader range of documents that defense attorneys argued were similarly protected by attorney-client privilege.