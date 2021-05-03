Tennessee toddler freed from antique wooden barrel

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — A toddler in Tennessee has been freed from an antique wooden barrel he somehow became stuck in during a visit with his grandparents. WKRN-TV reports that Kelly Strubing and her husband took their 2-year-old son Dorian to the emergency room after he got trapped Saturday. His arms, shoulders and head were still exposed. Fire and medical emergency crews used a power saw to cut some wood from the bottom of the barrel and screwdrivers to chip away at the top to make a hole big enough for his feet to fit through. The first responders pulled the toddler through the top of the barrel once his legs were straightened.