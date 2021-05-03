Skip to Content

Tennessee toddler freed from antique wooden barrel

11:08 am AP - National News

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — A toddler in Tennessee has been freed from an antique wooden barrel he somehow became stuck in during a visit with his grandparents. WKRN-TV reports that Kelly Strubing and her husband took their 2-year-old son Dorian to the emergency room after he got trapped Saturday. His arms, shoulders and head were still exposed. Fire and medical emergency crews used a power saw to cut some wood from the bottom of the barrel and screwdrivers to chip away at the top to make a hole big enough for his feet to fit through. The first responders pulled the toddler through the top of the barrel once his legs were straightened.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content