Northern Ireland marks centenary in low key fashion

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has stressed the need for “reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding” as she sent her “warmest best wishes” to the people of Northern Ireland to mark what is widely considered to be its centenary. Northern Ireland was created on May 3, 1921, when the Government of Ireland Act came into effect and partitioned the island of Ireland into two separate entities. Northern Ireland became part of the U.K. alongside England, Scotland and Wales. There will be no huge celebrations or grand ceremonies on Monday given the sharply differing views on its creation and subsequent history. Restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic have also led to commemorations being scaled back.