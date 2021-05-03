Hundreds join Daunte Wright’s family on march for justice

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of people joined Daunte Wright’s family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier. Demonstrators on Sunday called for police reform and more serious charges against the officer who killed the 20-year-old Black man on April 11. The crowd gathered in the neighborhood where Kimberly Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright as he struggled with police. Potter’s body camera recorded her shouting “Taser! Taser!” before she fired, and the city’s former police chief said he believed she meant to use her stun gun.