EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. It’s the first Biden administration rule aimed at combatting climate change. The proposed rule follows through on a law Congress passed in December authorizing a 15-year phaseout of HFCs. The rule is intended to decrease U.S. production and use of the gases by 85% over the next 15 years, part of a global phaseout intended to slow climate change.