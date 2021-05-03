Eilish, Chalamet, Gorman and Osaka headline fall Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — When the Met Gala returns in September, it will feature a starry contingent of celebrity co-chairs: Actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka. The September 13 gala will be a smaller affair than usual, to be followed by a larger one on May 2, 2022. Both will launch a two-part exhibition, a survey of American fashion to be on view for almost a year. The museum made the announcement Monday on the traditional day of the Met Gala — the first Monday in May. Those plans, of course, were upended by the pandemic.