World shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

Shares have opened higher in Europe after a retreat in Asia, where some markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for holidays. Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Paris and Frankfurt advanced. London is closed. U.S. futures were higher. On Friday, the S&P 500 gave up 0.7% but still logged its best month so far this year. Markets have mostly climbed in recent weeks as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close, at least in the United States. Oil prices were mixed and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.62%