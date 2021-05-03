AP-NORC poll: Government should help Americans age at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans agree that government should help people age in their own homes, not institutional settings. And there’s a surprising level of bipartisan agreement on some proposals that could help make that happen. That’s according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Still, Republicans lag Democrats in support of some policies, including the most far-reaching idea. Only 42% of Republicans favor a government long-term care insurance program for all Americans, compared with 78% of Democrats. Overall, 60% of the public supports that approach.