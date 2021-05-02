Turkish police say top Islamic State group figure captured

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police say they have caught a close aide of killed Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Istanbul. The Afghan national, only identified by the codename Basim, was detained in the Atasehir district on the city’s Asian side, according to a statement released Sunday. News reports of the joint operation with Turkey’s intelligence agency said the suspect had been involved in helping hide al-Baghdadi in Syria’s Idlib province after the fall of the group in 2019. Al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid on his Syrian hideout by U.S. special forces in October 2019.