Syria’s Assad grants amnesties before presidential election

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says President Bashar Assad has issued a decree granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2. The agency did not give a reason for the amnesty but it comes days before Eid el-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential elections which Assad will most likely win. Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019. Sunday’s decree granted a complete pardon for crimes and felonies including smuggling and drug abuse.