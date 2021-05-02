House runoff in Texas set between GOP’s Wright, Ellzey

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set. Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey advanced from a crowded field of 23 candidates in Texas’ 6th Congressional District.

Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff. She said in a statement Sunday that her campaign “came up short” after trailing Ellzey by fewer than 360 votes with nearly all votes counted.

Wright is the widow of former Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ellzey is a state lawmaker. A date for the runoff has not yet been scheduled.