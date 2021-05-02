EXPLAINER: Why India’s pandemic data is vastly undercounted

As daily coronavirus case counts in India soar far beyond what other countries have reported, experts caution the official COVID-19 numbers from the world’s second most populous country are likely a massive undercount. Not enough testing is being done to give a true picture of infections. And deaths in the countryside, where people often die at home without medical attention, are vastly underreported. Dr. Prabhat Jha of the University of Toronto has studied deaths in India. He says many low- and middle-income countries have similar undercounts of death data, but India could — and should — do better.